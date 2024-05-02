iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,826,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P E Global LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.28 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

