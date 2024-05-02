iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on May 7th

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
