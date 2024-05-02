iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0762 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTG stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $23.32.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
