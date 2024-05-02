iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 47,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 86,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.