iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 852,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.