iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lowered by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWD stock opened at $171.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.