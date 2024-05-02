iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $127,411,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,725,000 after acquiring an additional 350,440 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

