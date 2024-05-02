iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,965,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.24.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

