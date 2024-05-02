iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,084 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.08. 197,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4637 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.