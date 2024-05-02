iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

