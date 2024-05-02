iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 243.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.48 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

