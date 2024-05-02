Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,884,000 after buying an additional 213,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after buying an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE VICI opened at $28.90 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.