Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 178.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

