Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 24.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 371.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.64.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

