Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,403 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

