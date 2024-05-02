Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 344 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.