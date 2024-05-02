Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $249.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $161.23 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.