Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

