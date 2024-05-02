Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $11.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UDMY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.14. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,205,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,981 shares of company stock valued at $514,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Udemy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

