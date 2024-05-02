JFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 789,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,563. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

