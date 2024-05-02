JFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,757,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,564,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

