JFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 184,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Rogco LP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.02. 4,331,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,459,953. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

