JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JARA opened at GBX 71.12 ($0.89) on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.60 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.21.

In other news, insider John Scott acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,871.25). In other news, insider John Scott acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,871.25). Also, insider Helen F. Green purchased 15,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($12,624.04). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 170,836 shares of company stock worth $11,449,340. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

