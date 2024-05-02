JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Price Performance
Shares of LON:JARA opened at GBX 71.12 ($0.89) on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.60 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets
In other news, insider John Scott acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,871.25). In other news, insider John Scott acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,871.25). Also, insider Helen F. Green purchased 15,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($12,624.04). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 170,836 shares of company stock worth $11,449,340. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
