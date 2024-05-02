JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $52.71. 933,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,728,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.