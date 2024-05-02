KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) versus First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Financial Analysis

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 13.46% 14.44% 0.96% First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

KBC Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KBC Group and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBC Group and First Republic Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $28.05 billion 1.11 $3.68 billion $4.36 8.55 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.00

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KBC Group beats First Republic Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services. It also provides digital and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

