Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AX

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,458. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 142,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 56,634 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 960,400.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.