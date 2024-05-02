Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Target Price to $10.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARI. Bank of America lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,687,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,006,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

