Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 371.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,132,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 814,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,054,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 645,710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,810,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,981,000 after buying an additional 619,131 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

CALF opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

