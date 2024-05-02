Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 16,625 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after buying an additional 51,451 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $575.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

