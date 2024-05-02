Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 744 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

