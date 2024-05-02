Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.12% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,080,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,626,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,876,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 41,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.55. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

