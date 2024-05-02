Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.32.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $230.50 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.39. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

