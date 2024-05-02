Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Citigroup raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

