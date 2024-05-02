Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.02 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.