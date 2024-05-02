Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Down 4.1 %

ASML stock opened at $872.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $954.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.32. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

