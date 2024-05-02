Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 3,143 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VBK opened at $242.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

