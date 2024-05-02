Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

