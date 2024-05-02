Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

DHR opened at $246.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.