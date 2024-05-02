Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,855 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,576,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 179,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,394.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 189,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:FJUN opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.