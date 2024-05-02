Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $42,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

