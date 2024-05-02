Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Lowered to $440.00 at Truist Financial

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $438.43.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $378.61 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $297.33 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

