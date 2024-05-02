KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

