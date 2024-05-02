KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Increased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in KLA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,431,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,496,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $666.04 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $369.66 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $687.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.86.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.26.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

