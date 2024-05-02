kneat.com (KSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.43 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 41.26%.

kneat.com Stock Performance

TSE KSI opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.50. kneat.com has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.91.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

