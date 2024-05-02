Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Komodo has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $54.61 million and $3.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,812,064 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.