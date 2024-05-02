Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,099,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,128,186 shares.The stock last traded at $26.88 and had previously closed at $26.71.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

