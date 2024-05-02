Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75 to $7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.63. 197,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

