Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In related news, COO Michael Forsum bought 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Forsum bought 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,512,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $236,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Landsea Homes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 102,279 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Articles

