Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Lantheus also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.81-1.86 EPS.
Lantheus Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $74.60 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.
