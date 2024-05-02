Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Lawrence Lepard Acquires 60,500 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard purchased 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,435.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

CVE:LGC opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 18.00. Lavras Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$71.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

